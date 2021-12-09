Nominations for Chapter Leadership Positions Are Now Open

Nominations are now being accepted for chapter leadership positions.

Nominees for NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists chapter leadership positions – both new candidates and those planning to run for re-election – shall be required to submit an application detailing, among other things, their journalism and media experience, current employment status and a statement explaining why they are seeking office. The NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists elections chair and national staff shall use the information to confirm the nominee’s membership status and eligibility for office. Upon request, non-confidential information in the application shall be made available to the voting membership.

In the event of a contested election, online voting for chapter leadership will be made available to members in good standing.

Nominees must be current members in good standing for at least one year by the time of the election deadline. Candidates may only submit nominations in the chapter with which they are affiliated (as reflected on their online member profile) at the time the call for nominations closes.

All candidates must fill out their own nomination form. Nominations must be submitted to Elections Chair David Steinberg at elections@nlgja.org by 5 p.m. ET on December 28, 2021. Candidates must provide a comprehensive 200-word biography and platform to be included in their nomination form. This will be distributed to the members of NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists during the elections process.

Download the nomination form here.

Please note the following requirements for chapter leaders:

– Attend and participate in chapter board meetings.

– Organize one local chapter event within the calendar year.

– Maintain current membership in the organization.

– Participate in chapter leadership calls organized by the National Office.

– Carry out Strategic Goals expectations related to chapters.

– Chapter presidents are encouraged to attend at least one national board meeting annually.

– Chapter leaders are encouraged to attend the Chapter Leadership Meeting held during the National Convention.

– Chapter board members will need to be available to the staff.

Campaign guidelines for chapter leader positions:

– Any campaigning and electioneering online, including social media and email communications, must come from a personal account. Candidates may not use any NLGJA-sanctioned national or chapter accounts, emails addresses, logos or other branding to promote their candidacy.

– NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists will distribute a listing of candidates and platforms/bios to current members. The association will not provide membership lists to any candidate for campaign purposes.

– Candidates may reach out to members directly through other means at their discretion, but should act responsibly and be respectful of voting members.

– While campaigning, candidates should urge all members in good standing to vote, and encourage lapsed members to renew their membership and vote.

