Windy City Times Named the 2021 Recipient of the NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists Legacy Award

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists announced that the Windy City Times is the 2021 recipient of the NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists Legacy Award.

The NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists Legacy Award was created to recognize an outlet, publication or news organization that has exhibited innovative, high-quality and sustained news coverage of the LGBTQ community over an extended period of time. The outlets, publications or news organizations that are recognized by the award have exemplified NLGJA: the Association of LGBTQ Journalists’s mission to promote and foster fair and accurate LGBTQ news coverage. The Legacy Award is the association’s only award that is presented to an outlet, publication or news organization to recognize the work of its entire staff, rather than an individual.



The Windy City Times was founded in 1985 to serve the diverse needs of the Chicago LGBTQ community. The outlet first began as a free print newspaper but has since grown to be a daily online platform with more than 125,000 site visitors every month. As the preeminent voice for the Chicago LGBTQ community, the newspaper and its reporters have been recipients of numerous awards on both a local and national level. These include the Studs Terkel Journalism Award for co-founder and LGBTQ Journalists Hall of Fame inductee Tracy Baim. The newspaper also received the Barbara Gittings Award for Excellence in LGBTQ Media at the most recent GLAAD Media Awards. In honor of nearly three decades of devotion to local and national coverage of LGBTQ people and issues, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists is thrilled to recognize the Windy City Times with the Legacy Award.

###

