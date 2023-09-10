NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Announces 2023-2024 National Board of Directors

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Sunday, September 10, 2023

PRESS CONTACT: Clare Lefebure

press@nlgja.org or 202-588-9888

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists announced its 2023-2024 national board of directors.

Jen Christensen of CNN was elected as vice president of broadcast. Rick Stuckey of NBCUniversal was elected as secretary. Kristina Torres of the University System of Georgia was re-elected as treasurer. Ernesto Mourelo of Hearst Television was elected as an at-large director. They will each serve a two-year term.

National Board president Ken Miguel re-appointed Bethany Grace Howe of the Oregon Department of Health and Human Services, Paige McIntyre of KGO-TV/ABC-7 News, Jeff McMillan of The Associated Press and Femi Redwood to serve as at-large directors for a one-year term.

They join president Ken Miguel of KGO-TV, vice president of print and online Erik Hall of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and at-large directors Troy Diggs of CBS Philly, Sharif Durhams of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Santiago Melli-Huber, and John Sotomayor of Embrace Magazine and Sotomayor Media Creations LLC.

About NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists:

NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists is a journalist-led association working within the news media to advance fair and accurate coverage of LGBTQ+ communities and issues. We promote diverse and inclusive workplaces by holding the industry accountable and providing education, professional development and mentoring. For more information, visit www.nlgja.org.