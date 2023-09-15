NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Unveils New Logo Celebrating Inclusivity and Legacy

Washington, D.C. (September 15, 2023) – NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists is excited to reveal its brand-new logo, a symbol of unity and inclusivity that pays homage to the association’s history, mission, and dedication to fostering a home for all LGBTQ+ journalists and allies. The updated look, revealed last week during the association’s 2023 National Convention, underscores the association’s commitment to providing a welcoming community for anyone who shares a passion for fair and accurate news coverage. The new logo foregrounds the association’s diverse membership, emphasizing its identity as “The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists.” As the association continues to prioritize diversity and inclusivity in its programming and partnerships, the redesign marks an important milestone in its journey to becoming the home for all LGBTQ+ journalists.

National Board President Ken Miguel of KGO-TV introduces the redesigned logo during the Opening Reception of the 2023 National Convention. Photo by Becca Haydu.

When announcing the new look, National Board President Ken Miguel said “We are making this change to remember where we came from and more importantly, boldly state who we stand for.” In his speech, Miguel referred to the ongoing wave of legislation that targets gender expression and the rights of trans youth and adults to access gender-affirming care. He emphasized that “at a time when our trans friends and colleagues are being singled out, we are in this together. It is more important than ever to be fair and accurate when covering our communities.”

The fresh design not only reflects who the association is today but also honors its beginnings. In 1990, trailblazing journalist Roy Aarons came out and founded the association as NLGJA, the first organization to serve LGBTQ+ journalists and communicators. The redesigned logo, which reads “NLGJA since 1990,” pays tribute to his courage and the organization’s continued dedication to championing LGBTQ+ journalists and their stories.

Adam Pawlus, Executive Director of NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, expressed the significance of the new logo, saying, “Our new logo represents a pivotal moment in the association’s history. It symbolizes our evolution into the inclusive and diverse organization we have always aimed to be, while also paying homage to our roots. We want to make sure that every LGBTQ+ journalist feels welcomed and supported here.”

Board President Miguel added, “Inclusivity is at the heart of our mission. This logo redesign is a statement of our continued commitment to inclusivity for all members of the LGBTQ+ community and our allies.”

The redesign was staged in part to address concerns from members of the LGBTQ+ communities who have not always felt embraced by the organization. In years past, trans, nonbinary, gender non-conforming and bisexual journalists have spoken out against the association’s original name, The National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association, or NLGJA, stating that the name left out those who are not gay or lesbian. The association recognizes the importance of fostering an environment where everyone can thrive and contribute to the advancement of LGBTQ+ journalism.

NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists invites all LGBTQ+ journalists, media professionals, and allies who share a commitment to fair and accurate coverage to join the organization and be part of this exciting new chapter.

For more information about NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists and its mission, please visit nlgja.org.

