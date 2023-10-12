Applications for the 2024 Insider Fellowship Now Open

NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists and Insider Inc. are looking for a fellow to join Insider this coming year. The paid, full-time Insider fellowship is for early career journalists who want to spend a full year learning from a newsroom full of passionate, dedicated journalists. Fellows are assigned to teams and become experts in digital storytelling. They produce real work that is distributed to Insider’s audience of millions, and by the end of the year are prepared for the next phase of their journalism careers. The 2024 Insider Fellow will work as a Social Media Video Fellow on Insider’s Audience Team.

Applications are due at noon ET on November 4.

The fellow will be paid $20/hour.

This fellowship will begin in January 2024 and end in January 2025. Specific start and end dates will be negotiated between the fellow and the Insider team. Applications should be sent to info@nlgja.org with the subject line “Insider Fellowship Application.” They should include the following materials:

a single PDF containing your resume/CV and cover letter

links to five pieces of work in your cover letter

an explanation of your interest in working with Insider and NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists

the type of beat or coverage area that you’re most passionate about (Insider will do it’s best to connect you with a fellowship in that area)

Interested candidates must submit their applications to info@nlgja.org by noon ET on November 4. Find more information here.