Journalism Diversity Leaders Meet to Support One Another’s Work

The leaders of six national organizations advancing diversity in journalism gathered recently in Chicago for leadership training, organizational development, and to ensure stronger cooperation in the future, in order to better serve their communities and increase their collective impact in supporting multicultural democracy.

Board members and staff of the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA), Indigenous Journalists Association (IJA), Journalism and Women Symposium (JAWS), National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ), and the Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists (NLGJA) came together for the Oct. 21-22 weekend meeting.

Leaders shared best practices for organizational governance, succession planning, and the professional development of their members and staff. They also explored strategies to reduce burnout and stem the exodus of journalists to other professions.

Hosted by Northwestern University’s Medill School for Journalism and supported by the Democracy Fund, the gathering underscored the importance of strong organizational leadership across associations to continue to advocate for diversity, inclusion and equity in newsrooms.

Newsrooms that reflect the communities they cover produce deeper, more accurate journalism. The organizations that met in Chicago are committed to helping student journalists, newsroom staff, and rising media leaders overcome obstacles and contribute their full potential to the field of journalism.