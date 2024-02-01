IGLTA Foundation Hosts Second Annual LGBTQ+ Travel Symposium in India at The LaLiT New Delhi

Nakshatra Bagwe is the Event’s First Foundation Fellowship Recipient



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact: LoAnn Halden

Communications@iglta.org

+1.954.253.4095 (US mobile & WhatsApp)

NEW DELHI, India (1 February 2024) — Today, The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association Foundation proudly presents its second annual LGBTQ+ Travel Symposium in New Delhi focused on expanding LGBTQ+ tourism in India. The LaLiT New Delhi is graciously hosting the symposium for the second consecutive year, providing a welcoming environment for the free event.

Further amplifying our commitment to fostering LGBTQ+ tourism in India, The IGLTA Foundation proudly welcomes Nakshatra Bagwe (he/him) as the 2024 India Symposium Fellowship recipient. Bagwe is an award-winning filmmaker and founder of The BackPack Travels. His dedication to creating safe and inclusive travel experiences for the LGBTQ+ community embodies the spirit of this fellowship. Other notable speakers include: Aditya Ghosh (he/him), Co-Founder of Akasa Airlines; Akriti Malhotra (she/her), CEO/Co-Founder of AKU’s – The Burger Co.; Keshav Suri (he/him), Executive Director of The LaLit Suri Hospitality Group; Ribu Choudary (she/her), Head of Communications and Brand at Amadeus; and Emmanuel Lebrun-Damiens (he/him), Cultural Cooperation and Action Advisor for the Embassy of France in India. The symposium will close with a special performance from singer/drag artist/activist Shushant Divgikar aka Rani KoHEnur (she/he/they). A full list of speakers and their bios are available here.

“We are so excited to be back in New Delhi for our second India LGBTQ+ Travel Symposium, and incredibly grateful to The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group for hosting this momentous event,” said John Tanzella (he/him), IGLTA President/CEO. “This year, we’ll take a deeper dive, offering an interactive workshop alongside the main stage programming so that participants are able to ask questions in a safe space and receive more practical takeaways to help advance LGBTQ+ travel in India.”

“We are proud to partner for The IGLTA Foundation’s second annual LGBTQ+ Travel Symposium, reaffirming our commitment to inclusivity in India’s tourism,” said Keshav Suri (he/him), Executive Director, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group. “With esteemed speakers and dedicated partners, this symposium marks a transformative step in advancing LGBTQ+ travel, promoting love and acceptance in every journey.”

The IGLTA Foundation actively supports LGBTQ+ tourism in emerging destinations, with developing LGBTQ+ travel to and from India being one of its key initiatives. The symposium will also highlight the commendable work of The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, which recently received IGLTA Accredited™ status for each of its India properties. Further details on topics and speakers can be found here. For more insights into the symposium and the future of LGBTQ+ travel in India, be sure to read John Tanzella’s latest blog post, available here.

This event would not be possible without the generous support of our partners: Hosting Partners: The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group and The Keshav Suri Foundation; Community Partners: Destination DC, New York City Tourism + Conventions, and Expedia Group; Media Partner: India Outbound; and Kronokare, who donated special gifts to the program participants.

About IGLTA & The IGLTA Foundation

The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association is the global leader in advancing LGBTQ+ travel and a proud Affiliate Member of UN Tourism (formerly known as the United Nations World Tourism Organization). IGLTA’s mission is to provide information and resources for LGBTQ+ travelers and expand LGBTQ+ tourism globally by demonstrating its significant social and economic impact. IGLTA’s global network includes 13,000+ LGBTQ+ welcoming accommodations, destinations, service providers, travel agents, tour operators, events, and travel media in 80 countries. The philanthropic IGLTA Foundation empowers LGBTQ+ welcoming travel businesses globally through leadership, research, and education. For more information: iglta.org, igltaconvention.org or iglta.org/foundation and follow us on Facebook at @IGLTA, @IGLTABusiness and @IGLTAFoundation, X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn at @IGLTA and @IGLTAFoundation, and Instagram @IGLTA.

###