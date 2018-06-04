Henry Goldblatt

Henry Goldblatt was the recipient of the 2018 Lisa Ben Award. Goldblatt was named editor-in-chief of Entertainment Weekly in 2015, where he previously served as the brand’s deputy managing editor and director of brand development. In 2014, Goldblattwas named deputy editor of PEOPLE where he provided editorial oversight to all brand extensions, ran the magazine’s front-of-book sections and managed staffing, budgets and publishing/editorial collaborations. A 20-year veteran of Time Inc., Henry Goldblatt began his career as a reporter at Fortune where he wrote about the media business and ran the magazine’s news coverage. In 2002, he moved to EW and was instrumental in integrating the brand’s print and digital editorial operations. Goldblatt was named one of Columbia Journalism Review’s “Ten Young Editors to Watch” and won a New England Press Association award for articles on AIDS awareness.