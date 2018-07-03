NLGJA Announces 2018 Excellence in Journalism Award Recipients

WASHINGTON, DC – Today NLGJA – The Association of LGBTQ Journalists announces the recipients of its Excellence in Journalism Awards and recognizes exemplary work produced in 2017. The highest individual awards, NLGJA Journalist of the Year and Sarah Pettit Memorial Award for the LGBTQ Journalist of the Year, are awarded to Ronan Farrow and Diane Anderson-Minshall, respectively.

“I am blown away by the work that was created in 2017,” said NLGJA President Jen Christensen. “While it was difficult to select winners from such a talented pool of submissions, I am so proud that our panel of judges has recognized these award winners. These recipients have set the bar for coverage of our community and have given me hope for increasingly terrific LGBTQ coverage in the years to come.”

NLGJA’s Excellence in Journalism Awards were established in 1993 to foster, recognize and reward excellence in journalism on issues related to the LGBTQ community. In recent years, the program was expanded to over 30 categories and this year included the creation of awards for Excellence in Food Writing, Excellence in Queer People of Color (QPOC) Coverage and Excellence in Longform Journalism. The awards will be presented throughout the NLGJA National Convention, to be held September 6-9 in Palm Springs. For more information on the convention, visit www.nlgja.org/2018.



“I can think of no other journalist who had a bigger impact this year than Ronan Farrow,” said one award judge. “[He inspired] countless women and men to speak out against the predators who, for far too long, have been in great positions of power. Seeing the impact of his work, work that was not even welcome initially at his first media outlet, he continued to pursue the story, even at some risk to himself. In addition to the impact, the work is incredibly well-written, researched and reported, and he deserves recognition.”

“These are excellent stories,” said one judge about Anderson-Minshall’s work. “Great interviews, wonderful depth, elegant writing and incredible when you know that Diane also runs the show for the Advocate. I don’t know how she does it all.”

With generous support from the Gannett Foundation, the Al Neuharth Award for Innovation in Investigative Journalism is presented to Ken Schwencke for “Why America Fails at Gathering Hate Crime Statistics.”

The 2018 NLGJA Excellence in Journalism Awards are presented to:

Special Recognition Awards:

NLGJA Journalist of the Year Award

Ronan Farrow

Sarah Pettit Memorial Award for the LGBTQ Journalist of the Year

Diane Anderson-Minshall

The Al Neuharth Award for Innovation in Investigative Journalism

Ken Schwencke for “Documenting Hate”, ProPublica and the Documenting Hate Coalition

Print/Online Awards:

Excellence in Book Writing Award

Judy Wieder for “Random Events Tend To Cluster”, Lisa Hagan Books

Excellence in Feature Writing Award

Kathryn Joyce for “She Was an Ultraconservative Texas Christian. Then Kai Was Born and Everything Changed”, Splinter

Excellence in Feature Writing Award (Non-daily)

Alex Mohajer for “A Tale of Two Marches”, HuffPost

Excellence in Food Writing Award

Zach Stafford for “Burned Out: Hot Chicken Was the Prince Family Legacy — Then Nashville Transformed it Into an Icon, and Now Everybody Wants a Piece”, Eater.com

Excellence in Longform Journalism Award

Laura Rena Murray for “Trans, Teen and Homeless: On the Streets of New York With America’s Most Vulnerable Population”, Rolling Stone

Excellence in News Writing Award

Jen Colletta for “Lesbian Couple Turned Away From PA Bridal Shop”, Philadelphia Gay News

Excellence in News Writing Award (Non-daily)

David Artavia for “Sordid Lives Actor Alleges Mogul Benny Medina Tried to Rape Him”, The Advocate

Excellence in Photojournalism Award

Carolyn Van Houten for “Life in Transition”, San Antonio Express-News

Excellence in Profile Writing Award

Danika Worthington for “Portraits of Pride: An Exploration of the LGBTQ Community Ahead of PrideFest”, Denver Post

Excellence in Sports Writing Award

Tim Teeman for “When Floyd Mayweather Shouts ‘Faggot’, This Is What LGBT People Hear”, The Daily Beast

Excellence in Student Journalism Award

Leah Juliett for “Youth and LGBTQ Communities Disproportionately Victimized by Revenge Porn and Cyber Crimes”, GLAAD

Excellence in Travel Writing Award

Christopher Muther for “For Real: Salt Lake City is America’s Super Gay, Super Cool Hipster Haven”, The Boston Globe

Digital Awards:

Excellence in Blogging Award

Josh Robbins for “Fauci: From a Practical Standpoint the Risk is Zero”, ImStillJosh.com

Excellence in Digital Video Award

Roman Feeser, Alex Romano, Angelica Fusco, Nia Stevens and Luisa Garcia for “Uncharted: State of Mind”, CBS News

Excellence in Multimedia Award

Bill Daley for “Belmont Rocks: New Project Remembers Popular LGBTQ Gathering Spot”, The Chicago Tribune

Excellence in Online Journalism Award

Jessica Mason Pieklo for “Cakes for the Klan? Conservatives Craft a Trojan Horse in Supreme Court’s LGBTQ Discrimination Case”, Rewire.News

Editorial Awards:

Excellence in Column Writing Award

Lucas Grindley for “LGBTs to America: ‘We Told You So‘”, The Advocate

Excellence in Opinion/Editorial Writing Award

Chase Strangio for “How Transgender People Have Survived (and Thrived) Under a Year of Donald Trump”, INTO

Broadcast Awards:

Excellence in Documentary Award

Nick Broomfield and Marc Hoeferlin for “Whitney: Can I Be Me”, Showtime and BBC

Excellence in Local Television Award

Peggy Kusinski, Katy Smyser, Lisa Capitanini, Richard Moy, Julio Martinez and Nathan Halder for “Some Local Rules Keep Transgender Athletes From Competing In High Schools”, NBC5 Chicago

Excellence in Network Television Award

Todd Cross and Gabe Gutierrez for “One Year After Pulse Nightclub Shooting, 4 People Reflect on How Their Lives Changed”, Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist/NBC

Excellence in Podcast Award

Jacob Brogan and Benjamin Frisch for “Working”, Slate

Excellence in Radio Award

Natalie Winston, Gabriela Saldivia and David Greene for “‘They Told Me I Wasn’t A Human Being’: Gay Men Speak Of Brutal Treatment In Chechnya”, National Public Radio

Coverage Awards:

Excellence in Bisexual Coverage Award

Kate Sloan and Indiana Joel for “What It’s Like to Talk to Your Doctor About Sexual Health When You’re Bisexual”, Xtra

Excellence in Health or Fitness Coverage Award

Aliyah Musaliar, Isabella Ortiz, Noel Gasca and Jenny Asarnow for “Why Was I Taught Sex Ed by a Man Who Uses the Word ‘Slut’?”, KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio

Excellence in HIV/AIDS Coverage Award

Linda Villarosa for “America’s Hidden HIV Epidemic”, The New York Times Magazine

Excellence in Queer People of Color (QPOC) Coverage Award

Margie Fishman for “A Child’s Journey to ‘Truegender’”, The News Journal/USA Today

Excellence in Religion Coverage Award

Phoebe Wang for “God + The Gays”, The Heart (Radiotopia)

Excellence in Transgender Coverage Award

Ryan Kost for “Finding Himself”, The San Francisco Chronicle

