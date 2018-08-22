Hilton Als

Hilton Als is a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer, critic and social commentator. His work surrounding identity and queerness has earned him the praise of the nation’s leading literary and cultural institutions. He is currently a staff writer and theatre critic at The New Yorker. His most recent book, White Girls, was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award and the winner of a Lambda Literary Award in 2014. He has worked across diverse media and has collaborated on installments and exhibitions at the Metropolitan Opera, La MaMa and the VeneKlasen/Werner gallery in Berlin. Als is currently an associate professor of writing at Columbia University’s School of the Arts.