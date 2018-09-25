Lydia Polgreen

HuffPost Editor-in-Chief Lydia Polgreen is the recipient of the 2018 Randy Shilts Award for LGBTQ Coverage. She was named editor-in-chief in December 2016 after spending nearly 15 years at The New York Times, where she most recently led an initiative to expand its audience outside the United States. Prior to that, she served as deputy international editor, the South Africa bureau chief, a correspondent for the New Delhi bureau and chief of the West Africa bureau. Before joining The Times, Polgreen was a reporter in Florida and New York. She began her career as assistant editor and business manager for The Washington (D.C.) Monthly.