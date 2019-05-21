NLGJA Announces Rachael Zimmerman as Recipient of 2019 NLGJA Jeanne Córdova Award

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists announced that Rachael Zimmerman is the recipient of the 2019 NLGJA Jeanne Córdova Award. NLGJA will present the award to Zimmerman at NLGJA’s annual L.A. Exclusive benefit event in Los Angeles on May 31.

“Rachael’s talent for storytelling through photography is a rare gift,” said NLGJA President Sharif Durhams. “And it is a gift to us all that she chooses to use her talent to tell stories of our people and our community. NLGJA is proud to bestow the Jeanne Córdova Award upon her.”

Zimmerman is an emerging photographer, photojournalist and community creator who developed her passion for visual storytelling while working in the sports industry. In 2016, Zimmerman founded “Inside the Black Triangle,” a photojournalist series exploring queer people beyond societal stereotypes. The series has gone on to inspire diverse and authentic connections in the LGBTQ community. Zimmerman’s passion for storytelling is fueled by her desire to empower others to live their authentic truth.

“Three years ago I took a chance on an idea and created Inside the Black Triangle, a photojournalist series exploring queer people beyond societal stereotypes,” said Zimmerman. “I didn’t know what would happen, I just knew I had to follow the inspiration I felt. My dream is still the same, to help better the LGBTQ+ community through honest storytelling. The queer people who have courageously shared their stories with the world have empowered others to live authentic lives. I’m honored to be this year’s recipient of the Jeanne Cordova Award; it has been made possible through the power of vulnerability.”

The award is named for Córdova, who was a journalist and the editor and publisher of Lesbian Tide, which chronicled the 1970s lesbian feminist movement. She authored both “When We Were Outlaws: a Memoir of Love and Revolution” and “Kicking the Habit: A Lesbian Nun Story.” She also organized a number of lesbian conferences and fought for lesbian and gay rights on a number of fronts. She founded the Community Yellow Pages, a directory of gay- and lesbian-owned Southern California businesses, and co-founded an organization that sponsored lesbian art and history exhibits. She died in 2016.

L.A. Exclusive will be held at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s The Village at Ed Gould Plaza, 1125 North McCadden Place, on Friday, May 31 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. NLGJA board director Senta Scarborough will serve as the event chair. Event tickets are available online at www.nlgja.org.

