IGLTA Foundation Selects First Nature Tours as 2024 Impact Award Recipient

The award recognizes small LGBTQ+ businesses committed to responsible tourism

PORTLAND, Oregon (18 July 2024)—The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association Foundation has announced that First Nature Tours, an Oregon-based travel company, is the recipient of the 2024 Impact Award. This award recognizes outstanding LGBTQ+ businesses demonstrating exceptional commitment to responsible tourism across three key areas: environment, community, and diversity & inclusion. The official presentation will take place at IGLTA’s upcoming Global Convention in Osaka, Japan.

As an LGBTQ+ owned tour operator and destination management company, First Nature Tours proudly offers inclusive travel experiences rooted in environmental stewardship and community engagement. The company partners with nonprofits, eco-lodges, sustainable wineries, and farm-to-table restaurants to create itineraries for private tours, corporate retreats and school groups that are unique and regenerative in nature. By fostering meaningful connections with indigenous communities in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States, and hosting fellows from the Young Leaders of The Americas (YLAI) program, First Nature Tours enriches cultural exchange and supports community development. The company also champions LGBTQ+ inclusion through its support of events like Central Oregon’s Winter PrideFest, Hood River Pride, and Queer Wine Fest in the Willamette Valley.

“First Nature Tours exemplifies the type of innovation and commitment to responsible tourism that defines the best of our industry. Their work demonstrates the positive impact small businesses can have on the environment, local communities, and LGBTQ+ inclusion,” said IGLTA President/CEO John Tanzella (he/him). “We are delighted to honor First Nature Tours for their hard work and we look forward to showcasing their innovative approach at the IGLTA Global Convention in Osaka later this year.”

“Receiving the IGLTA Foundation Impact Award is an incredible honor for us at First Nature Tours. This recognition underscores our commitment to responsible tourism and highlights the importance of fostering a more inclusive and sustainable travel industry,” said Kieron Wilde (he/him), Founder of First Nature Tours. “We are deeply grateful to IGLTA for their support and look forward to continuing our efforts in creating meaningful and impactful travel experiences. Thank you for celebrating our journey and sharing our vision for a better world.”

The Impact Award was created in 2021 in collaboration with The TreadRight Foundation—the philanthropic arm of The Travel Corporation.

Special thanks to the Impact Award Judging Committee: Parisa Puramn (she/her), The Travel Corporation & TreadRight Foundation; Rika Jean-Francois (she/her), Queer Destinations; Mariana Radisic Koliren (she/her), Lunfarda Travel & 2023 Impact Award recipient; Martin Krediet (he/him), Turtle Inn; and Aletheia Tan (she/her), Pacific Asia Travel Association.

About IGLTA & the IGLTA Foundation

The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association is the global leader in advancing LGBTQ+ travel and a proud Affiliate Member of UN Tourism (formerly known as the United Nations World Tourism Organization). IGLTA’s mission is to enable authentic travel that enriches lives and connects the LGBTQ+ community and tourism industry. IGLTA’s global network includes 13,000+ LGBTQ+ welcoming accommodations, destinations, service providers, travel agents, tour operators, events, and travel media in 80 countries. The philanthropic IGLTA Foundation empowers LGBTQ+ welcoming travel businesses globally through leadership, research, and education. For more information: iglta.org, igltaconvention.org or iglta.org/foundation and follow us on Facebook at @IGLTA, @IGLTABusiness and @IGLTAFoundation, X and LinkedIn at @IGLTA and @IGLTAFoundation, and Instagram @IGLTA.

