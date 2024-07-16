IGLTA Releases Action Plan for Corporate Commitment to LGBTQ+ Inclusive Travel

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact: LoAnn Halden (she/her)

Communications@iglta.org

+1.954.253.4095 (US mobile & WhatsApp)

Global Partner Summit Creates a Strategic Forum for Industry Leaders to Connect and Share Ideas for Advancing LGBTQ+ Travel

MIAMI, Florida (16 July 2024) – The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association recently held a Global Partner Summit at The Biltmore Miami-Coral Gables to unite thought leaders from brands committed to LGBTQ+ welcoming tourism. A key element of the Summit was a Strategic Forum that resulted in the report, “Corporate Commitment to LGBTQ+ Inclusive Travel: A Five-Point Action Plan,” which addresses critical issues around LGBTQ+ tourism and how to chart a path towards making tourism more inclusive and welcoming for all.

The session identified five major focus areas for the industry:

Enhancing LGBTQ+ Receptivity: Creating a more welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ travelers across the entire industry.

Values & Messaging: Establishing and upholding strong diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) values through consistent messaging.

Training as a Priority: Providing ongoing training for all team members to ensure cultural competency and inclusivity.

Amplifying Diverse Voices: Championing diverse voices within the industry and among travelers.

DEI – A Journey, Not a Destination: Recognizing DEI as a continuous process requiring ongoing commitment and adaptation.

“The recent IGLTA Global Partner Summit in Miami was a powerful reminder of the collective responsibility our network shares in shaping a more inclusive future where LGBTQ+ travel is not just accepted, but celebrated,” said John Tanzella (he/him), IGLTA President/CEO. “The thoughtful conversations in our strategic forum sparked actionable takeaways around core values, training programs, and amplifying diverse voices. A big thank you to our dedicated and valued global partners for their unwavering commitment to progress. This kind of collaborative spirit is exactly what’s needed to move the industry forward.”

The full report, outlining takeaways and next steps, can be downloaded here.

IGLTA is grateful to our moderator Aka Ali-Kerr (she/her), Corporate Director of Sales & Marketing for Andaz Miami Beach (part of Hyatt Hotels Corporation) and the Global Partners who shared their time and insights. For a complete list of participants, please click here.

A special thank you to the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), an IGLTA Global Partner, for hosting this event.

About IGLTA & the IGLTA Foundation

The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association is the global leader in advancing LGBTQ+ travel and a proud Affiliate Member of UN Tourism. IGLTA’s mission is to enable authentic travel that enriches lives and connects the LGBTQ+ community and tourism industry. IGLTA’s global network includes 13,000+ LGBTQ+ welcoming accommodations, destinations, service providers, travel agents, tour operators, events, and travel media in 80 countries. The IGLTA Global Partnership program builds strong brand alliances, providing our partners with the context, vocabulary and research to elevate their support of the LGBTQ+ travel community. The philanthropic IGLTA Foundation empowers LGBTQ+ welcoming travel businesses globally through leadership, research, and education. For more information: iglta.org, igltaconvention.org or iglta.org/foundation and follow us on Facebook at @IGLTA, @IGLTABusiness and @IGLTAFoundation, X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn at @IGLTA and @IGLTAFoundation, and Instagram @IGLTA.