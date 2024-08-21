The Advocate Named the 2024 Recipient of the NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Legacy Award

WASHINGTON, DC (August 21, 2024) – Today, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists announced that The Advocate is the 2024 recipient of the Legacy Award.

The Advocate began in 1967 as a local newsletter distributed by Personal Rights In Defense and Education (PRIDE,) an activist group based in Los Angeles. It was sold in gay bars for 25 cents a copy. 56 years later, the outlet has grown into an internationally recognized brand. As the oldest LGBTQ+ publication still in circulation in the United States, The Advocate has had a front-row view of the cultural shifts that have shaped the LGBTQ+ community — from Stonewall and the AIDS crisis to marriage equality and the ongoing challenges facing transgender and nonbinary people.

“The Advocate has long stood tall in the world of LGBTQ+ journalism,” said NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Executive Director Adam Pawlus. “With a towering history as the oldest surviving LGBTQ+ publication in the country, the outlet embodies the idea of a legacy. It has served as a resource for our community for over 50 years, and NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists is proud to recognize the decades of tremendous work that The Advocate has produced.”

The NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Legacy Award was created to recognize an outlet, publication or news organization that has exhibited innovative, high-quality and sustained news coverage of the LGBTQ+ community over an extended period of time. The outlets, publications or news organizations recognized by the award have exemplified NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists’s mission to promote and foster fair and accurate LGBTQ+ news coverage. The Legacy Award is the association’s only award that is presented to an outlet, publication or news organization to recognize the work of its entire staff, rather than an individual. Previous awards have gone to the Philadelphia Gay News, the Bay Area Reporter, the Windy City Times and the Washington Blade.

The award will be presented at NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists’ 2024 National Convention in Los Angeles.

