Erin Reed Named the Recipient of the 2024 Jeanne Córdova Award

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists announced that Erin Reed is the recipient of the 2024 Jeanne Córdova Award.

“Erin Reed is a clear demonstration of how much a single journalist can accomplish,” said NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Executive Director Adam Pawlus. “Her extensive work has helped uncover the spread of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and has been relied upon by thousands of readers. It is an honor to recognize her and her thorough and insightful work with the Jeanne Córdova Award.”

The award is named for Córdova, who was a journalist and the editor and publisher of Lesbian Tide, which chronicled the 1970s lesbian feminist movement. The Jeanne Córdova Award recognizes the achievement of an LGBTQ+ woman for a current body of work in journalism and/or opinion, with an emphasis on but not exclusively coverage of issues of importance to the LGBTQ+ community, in any medium and on any platform.

Erin Reed (she/her) is a transgender journalist based in Washington, D.C. One of her earliest data projects was a Google Map tracking the availability of informed consent clinics, locations where trans people can easily access gender-affirming care. The project was inspired by her own journey to transition, and the map has been viewed over 10 million times.

Reed has also been one of the most visible journalists tracking and analyzing the spread of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation across the country. Her research has been cited by outlets like The Associated Press, The Washington Post, LGBTQ Nation and more. As an independent journalist, she frequently leverages social media to share her findings and her work has amassed millions of views across X, Instagram and TikTok. Her blog, Erininthemorning.com, reaches over 50,000 subscribers. She is engaged to Rep. Zooey Zephyr.

