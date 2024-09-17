Announcing Our 2024-2025 National Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists announced its 2024-2025 national board of directors.

Ken Miguel of KGO-TV was re-elected as board president. Erik Hall of The Alton Telegraph was re-elected as vice president of print and online. Troy Diggs of CBS 3 in Philadelphia was re-elected as at-large director. Sharif Durhams of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution was re-elected as at-large director. They will each serve a two-year term.

National Board president Ken Miguel re-appointed Femi Redwood of Epicenter-NYC and Dr. Bethany Grace Howe of Transwers, LLC. as at-large directors. Albert Serna Jr. of the Howard Center was also appointed as an at-large director. They will each serve a one-year term.

They join vice president of broadcast Jen Christensen of CNN, treasurer Kristina Torres of the University System of Georgia, secretary Rick Stuckey of NBCUniversal and at-large director Ernesto Mourelo of Hearst Television on the 2024-2025 board of directors.

##

About NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists:

NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists is a journalist-led association working within the news media to advance fair and accurate coverage of LGBTQ+ communities and issues. We promote diverse and inclusive workplaces by holding the industry accountable and providing education, professional development and mentoring. For more information, visit www.nlgja.org.