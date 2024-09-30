Rubio Nominated For Her First Latin Grammy Under the Category Best Long Form Music Video with “Nacimos Llorando”

RUBIO NOMINADA POR SU PRIMER LATIN GRAMMY® BAJO LA CATEGORÍA MEJOR VIDEO MUSICAL VERSIÓN LARGA CON “NACIMOS LLORANDO”

Crédito: Daniel Yepes

“[Rubio] es versátil y se inclina hacia la oscuridad y el existencialismo.” – Rolling Stone

“…es electro-trap, elevado por opciones de producción fuera de la caja y la voz hipnotizante [de Rubio].” – LadyGunn

“Encuentra en la música la magia de volver a vivir las cosas y la emoción de estar viva… experimentando con lo que la llena de felicidad.” – InStyle MX

Los Ángeles, CA (17 de septiembre de 2024) – Rubio, el experimento artístico de la reconocida artista, baterista y productora chilena parte de FAMA Collective, Francisca Straube, recibe su primera nominación al Latin GRAMMY para Mejor Video Musical Versión Larga con “Nacimos Llorando”.

El cortometraje musical, dirigido por Fernando Cattori, presenta dos canciones originales tomadas de su álbum Venus & Blue, “Llorar” y “Kintsugi”, entrelazando estas pistas en dos narrativas interconectadas. La película es una fascinante fusión de música, narración visual y ofrece una experiencia artística distintiva y emocionalmente resonante.

Al hablar sobre la nominación, Rubio compartió “Me emociona mucho saber que este video, con un mensaje tan profundo, ha sido nominado por la academia. El video transmite un mensaje bello e importante, y espero que ahora pueda llegar a un público más amplio.”

Desde su lanzamiento el año pasado, el cortometraje ha ganado Mejor Cortometraje de Larga Duración en varios festivales de cine, incluyendo el Experimental Dance & Music Film Festival, LGBTQ+ LA Film Festival, Pride Film Fest 2023, y fue seleccionado para el San Diego Latino Film Festival y el Philadelphia Latino Arts and Film Festival, en el cual Rubio hizo una presentación musical.

La 25.ª Entrega Anual de los Premios Latin Grammy se llevará a cabo en el Kaseya Center en Miami, el jueves 14 de noviembre. La transmisión de tres horas, producida por TelevisaUnivision, se emitirá a través de Univision, Galavisión, y ViX el jueves 14 de noviembre, a partir de las 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT) precediendo la transmisión estará la ceremonia de Latin Grammy Premiere®.

English Version

RUBIO NOMINATED FOR HER FIRST LATIN GRAMMY® UNDER THE CATEGORY BEST LONG FORM MUSIC VIDEO FOR “NACIMOS LLORANDO”

Credit: Daniel Yepes

“[Rubio] is versatile, leaning into cool darkness and existentialism” – Rolling Stone

“…is an electro-trap earworm, elevated by out-of-the-box production choices and [Rubio’s] hypnotizing vocals.” – LadyGunn

“She finds in music the magic of living things again and the emotion of being alive…experiencing what fills her with happiness”

– InStyle MX

Los Angeles, CA (September 17th, 2024) – Rubio, the artistic experiment of renowned Chilean artist, multi-instrumentalist and producer part of FAMA Collective, Francisca Straube, receives first Latin GRAMMY nomination for Best Long Form Music Video with “Nacimos Llorando”.

The musical short film, directed by Fernando Cattori, featuring two original songs taken from her album Venus & Blue, “Llorar” and “Kintsugi”, weaving these tracks into two interconnected narratives. The short is a fascinating fusion of music, visual storytelling and offers a distinctive and emotionally resonant artistic experience.

When speaking of the nomination, Rubio shared “I am very excited to know that this video, with such a profound message, has been nominated by the academy. The video conveys a beautiful and important message, and I hope that it will now reach a wider audience.”

Since it’s release last year, the short film has gone on to win Best Long Form Short Film at several film festivals including the Experimental Dance & Music Film Festival, LGBTQ+ LA Film Festival, Pride Film Fest 2023, and was selected for the San Diego Latino Film Festival and Philadelphia Latino Arts and Film Festival, at which she performed a musical set.

The 25th Annual Latin Grammy Awards will take place on Thursday, November 14, in Miami at the Kaseya Center. The three-hour telecast of the 2024 Latin GRAMMYs, produced by TelevisaUnivision, will air live on Univision, Galavisión, and ViX on Thursday, November 14, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT), preceded by a one-hour pre-show starting at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

