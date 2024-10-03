IGLTA Foundation Announces 2024 Convention Fellowship Recipients

OSAKA, Japan (3 October 2024) — The IGLTA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association, has announced the recipients of this year’s 2024 Global Convention fellowships. This program supports LGBTQ+ tourism professionals and emerging leaders worldwide, helping them further their careers and contribute to the advancement of LGBTQ+ tourism.

This year’s fellowship recipients are:

Aayam Poudel (he/him), co-owner of Queermandu Tours and Travel in Nepal , is a passionate advocate for creating unique, queer-focused experiences. His offerings include “Homo Momo”, “Kathmandu from a Queer Eye”, and a “Ghurka Slays” knife-making class, all designed to showcase Nepal’s LGBTQ+ scene.

(he/him), co-owner of , is a passionate advocate for creating unique, queer-focused experiences. His offerings include “Homo Momo”, “Kathmandu from a Queer Eye”, and a “Ghurka Slays” knife-making class, all designed to showcase Nepal’s LGBTQ+ scene. Megan Licari (she/her), founder of Meg Sees the World in the United States, is a recent graduate with a degree in Tourism Management. Recognized for her inclusivity work, Megan empowers solo and LGBTQ+ travelers through her travel content and DE&I consultancy.

(she/her), founder of in the United States, is a recent graduate with a degree in Tourism Management. Recognized for her inclusivity work, Megan empowers solo and LGBTQ+ travelers through her travel content and DE&I consultancy. Doina Craciun (she/her) is a leading LGBTQ+ tour operator in France. She created Queer Tours France to offer inclusive tours that highlight the rich history of LGBTQ+ figures.

(she/her) is a leading LGBTQ+ tour operator in France. She created to offer inclusive tours that highlight the rich history of LGBTQ+ figures. Syaiful “Rio” Rabindra (he/him) is a pioneer in LGBTQ+ travel in Indonesia. Gay Bali Travel is known for offering personalized services and promoting Bali as a welcoming destination for LGBTQ+ travelers.

“The IGLTA Foundation Global Fellowships empower the next generation of LGBTQ+ travel leaders,” said IGLTA President/CEO John Tanzella (he/him). “We hope this experience will serve as a springboard for their tourism careers, giving them the mentorship, connections, and tools they need to create a more inclusive travel landscape and take their businesses to the next level.”

The fellowship recipients will attend the 2024 IGLTA Global Convention in Osaka this month, where they will have the opportunity to network with travel and tourism professionals from around the world. The convention provides access to industry insights, mentorship, and valuable connections that will help to further their careers and inspire the future of LGBTQ+ travel.

The IGLTA Foundation’s Global Fellowship program is dedicated to helping LGBTQ+ individuals achieve their professional goals and contribute to the growth of the travel and tourism industry. To date, the Foundation has awarded more than 50 fellowships to entrepreneurs and students in 24 countries, providing mentorship and industry experience to empower the next generation of LGBTQ+ tourism leaders worldwide.

About IGLTA & the IGLTA Foundation

The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association is the global leader in advancing LGBTQ+ travel and a proud Affiliate Member of UN Tourism (formerly known as the United Nations World Tourism Organization). IGLTA’s mission is to enable authentic travel that enriches lives and connects the LGBTQ+ community and tourism industry. IGLTA’s global network includes 13,000+ LGBTQ+ welcoming accommodations, destinations, service providers, travel agents, tour operators, events, and travel media in 80 countries. The philanthropic IGLTA Foundation empowers LGBTQ+ welcoming travel businesses globally through leadership, research, and education. For more information: iglta.org, igltaconvention.org or iglta.org/foundation and follow us on Facebook at @IGLTA, @IGLTABusiness and @IGLTAFoundation, X and LinkedIn at @IGLTA and @IGLTAFoundation, and Instagram @IGLTA.