TRAVELOUTNEWSWIRE: IGLTA Holds Record-Breaking 2024 Global Convention in Osaka, Japan

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact: LoAnn Halden (she/her)

Communications@iglta.org

+1.954.253.4095 (mobile & WhatsApp)

OSAKA, Japan (31 October 2024) — The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA) concluded its 2024 Global Convention in Osaka, Japan, marking the largest convention outside of North America in IGLTA history. With attendees representing over 50 countries and territories, it was IGLTA’s most globally diverse convention ever and highlighted the Asia-Pacific region as a dynamic and rapidly emerging market for LGBTQ+ travel. The Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau (OCTB) was a key partner in the success of this convention.

“Bringing our global convention to Osaka has been such an impactful experience, creating new opportunities for our members to build meaningful business relationships in Asia and expanding visibility for LGBTQ+ tourism within the region,” said IGLTA President/CEO John Tanzella (he/him). “We are incredibly grateful to the Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau for their commitment to making this historic event possible, and would also like to acknowledge longtime IGLTA member Out Asia Travel, led by Shintaro Koizumi, for their unwavering support.”

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the IGLTA on holding a successful convention. We are thrilled and proud to have been host to the most globally diverse convention in IGLTA’s history, a reflection of Osaka’s status as a diverse destination that is welcoming to all travelers,” said Hiroshi Mizohata (he/him), President of Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau. “We are thankful to our destination partners including Hokkaido, Tokyo, Ishikawa, Gifu, Nara, and Fukuoka, who helped us promote all of Japan as an LGBTQ+-friendly destination by providing pre- and post- convention experiences for attendees. We look forward to welcoming back IGLTA attendees and welcoming anew LGBTQ+ travelers from around the world to Osaka for Expo 2025.”

Convention Highlights:

The Opening Reception was held at The Landmark Square with stunning views of the Osaka Castle hosted by OCTB.

Our Buyer/Supplier Marketplace included buyers representing US$688.50 million in annual business. This event is produced in collaboration with Jacobs Media, the parent company of Travel Weekly UK.

IGLTA Foundation Think Tank, sponsored by Simpleview with support from Google, where global C-Suite and nonprofit thought leaders discussed LGBTQ+ inclusion in the workplace through the Asia lens.

Black convention attendees gathered for our second annual Black Travel Leaders Breakfast, hosted by New York Tourism + Conventions to connect and network.

Brian Beall (he/him), Director, National Travel and Tourism Office, U.S. Department of Commerce & Hiroshi Mizohata (he/him), President of OCTB engaged in a fireside chat in honor of the US-Japan Tourism Year.

IGLTA Foundation’s Voyage Fundraiser at Sumiyoshi Taisha, a Shinto shrine in Osaka, raised over US$80,000 to support the foundation’s work in promoting LGBTQ+ inclusive travel.

A standout panel “Exploring Social Inclusion in Asia-Pacific,” featured members of the Emerging Destinations and Communities cohort from Bhutan, Nepal, India and Sri Lanka, supported by the Asian Development Bank. The discussion explored advancing sustainable tourism through the legal, economic, and human development perspectives.

The 2024 IGLTA Global Convention would not be possible without the generous support of our convention sponsors.

About IGLTA & the IGLTA Foundation

The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association is the global leader in advancing LGBTQ+ travel and a proud Affiliate Member of UN Tourism (formerly known as the United Nations World Tourism Organization). IGLTA’s mission is to enable authentic travel that enriches lives and connects the LGBTQ+ community and tourism industry. IGLTA’s global network includes 13,000+ LGBTQ+ welcoming accommodations, destinations, service providers, travel agents, tour operators, events, and travel media in 80 countries. The philanthropic IGLTA Foundation empowers LGBTQ+ welcoming travel businesses globally through leadership, research, and education. For more information: iglta.org, igltaconvention.org or iglta.org/foundation and follow us on Facebook at @IGLTA, @IGLTABusiness and @IGLTAFoundation, X and LinkedIn at @IGLTA and @IGLTAFoundation, and Instagram @IGLTA.

About Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau

The Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau is Osaka’s official destination marketing organization (DMO) representing Osaka prefecture, the city of Osaka, and the city of Sakai. Capitalizing on Osaka’s vibrant history, culture, and economy, the OCTB promotes Osaka as a premier business, leisure, and convention destination through a wide range of initiatives.

