NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Announces Support for New Projects Dedicated to Election Coverage

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nov. 4, 2024) – Today, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists announces its support for two groundbreaking initiatives dedicated to election coverage: Student News Live and the Queer News Network.

Student News Live, a non-partisan news hub coordinated by Marshall University and William Paterson University, will deliver 24 hours of live election coverage produced entirely by student journalists, bringing fresh perspectives from America’s campuses to national audiences. The Queer News Network, a coalition of 11 independent LGBTQ+ newsrooms, will provide comprehensive coverage examining how the 2024 election impacts LGBTQ+ communities, with particular focus on fundamental rights that have become central to campaign rhetoric.

“At a time when LGBTQ+ rights and representation are increasingly part of our national dialogue, it’s essential that we support initiatives that elevate diverse voices in election coverage,” said NLGJA Executive Director Adam Pawlus. “By supporting Student News Live and QNN, we’re empowering the next generation of LGBTQ+ journalists to shape the national dialogue around this pivotal election.”

NLGJA supports these initiatives to further its mission of promoting fair and accurate coverage of LGBTQ+ issues, which are critical topics in the current election landscape. NLGJA will stream Student News Live’s election coverage on its YouTube channel as part of this partnership.

“When we talk about fair and accurate coverage of LGBTQ+ communities, we’re not just talking about the stories being told – we’re talking about who gets to tell them,” said NLGJA National Board President Ken Miguel. “Student News Live and QNN represent exactly the kind of community-driven journalism our democracy needs right now.”

About NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists

NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists is a journalist-led organization working within the news media to advance fair and accurate coverage of LGBTQ+ communities and issues. We work to promote inclusive workplaces by educating newsrooms, speaking at journalism conferences and providing rapid-response resources on LGBTQ+ terminology and coverage. For more information, visit www.nlgja.org.

About Student News Live

Student News Live is a non-partisan news hub dedicated to amplifying student journalists’ voices through coverage of major news events. The initiative brings together campus media outlets and organizations to create groundbreaking live election broadcasts, featuring student-led reporting and analysis across multiple platforms.

About Queer News Network

QNN is dedicated to providing comprehensive coverage of LGBTQ+ issues in electoral politics, with a focus on fair and accurate reporting of anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and policies. The network serves as a central hub for queer voters seeking informed election coverage.