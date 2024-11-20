Zoom Press Days Interview Opportunities, and for Your Review, Queer Director S.E. King’s New Documentary “Our dad, Danielle.” At 57 in 2017, Danielle Joy “DJ” Healey is finally ready to come out as a trans woman.

QUEER DIRECTOR S.E. KING AND DANIELLE JOY "DJ" HEALEY FROM THE IMMERSIVE NEW DOCUMENTARY

Our dad, Danielle

In 2017 Danielle Joy “DJ” Healey is finally ready to come out as a trans woman. How would this transition affect her 30-year marriage to Becky, their two daughters, and her prestigious law career in the vortex of Texas conservatism?

Los Angeles, CA (November 20, 2024) Zoom Press Days have been scheduled for November 20, 22, and 26, for Queer Director S.E. King’s Our dad, Danille, the immersive story of Danielle Joy “DJ” Healey. Danielle is a world-renowned patent attorney in Sugar Land, fighting for trans rights in the vortex of Texas conservatism, as she and her family challenge the idea of what modern love looks like.

The majority of the documentary crew is comprised of LGBTQ+ talent, including the director S.E. King and producer Leah Judge, who are life partners – partners in work and life–who run Melba Productions, a boutique production company that focuses on LGBTQ+ community, women, POC, people with disabilities, and all other underrepresented voices, shining a light on stories that need to be told honestly and empathetically.

Our dad, Danille was released this month by Buffalo 8 on all major TVOD platforms including Apple TV, Prime Video, and YouTube.

Our dad, Danielle trailer: https://youtu.be/3tVwMHzoTtQ

SYNOPSIS: The quirky, uplifting story of a larger-than-life patent attorney in Sugar Land, Texas who, at 57, came out as a trans woman and is now navigating LGBTQ+ issues and fighting for trans rights, as she and her family challenge the idea of what modern love looks like.

Danielle and Becky met and fell in love in the 80s. A wildly successful lawyer and social butterfly wife, they were best friends from the moment they met. To the outside world, they had it all figured out, but Danielle was hiding a secret behind a beard, a big personality, and fancy suits.

In 2017 Danielle Joy “DJ” Healey is finally ready to come out as a trans woman. How would this transition affect her 30-year marriage to Becky, their two daughters, and her prestigious law career in the vortex of Texas conservatism?

As the political landscape evolves and Danielle’s world expands, she integrates into the LGBTQ+ community, using her legal prowess to help fight for the rights of her trans and queer brothers, sisters & siblings.

Interviews are available with Our dad, Danielle director, S.E. King, and Danielle Joy “DJ” Healey.

Production Notes: Our dad, Danielle EPK2024.pdf

AWARDS & OFFICIAL SELECTIONS:

Jury Award for Best Documentary Feature | Manchester International Film Festival

• Jury Award for LGBTQ+ Voices | Portland Film Festival

• Jury Award for LGBTQ+ Voices | Portland Film Festival Audience Award | Portland Film Festival

• Audience Award | Vail Film Festival

• Audience Award | Vail Film Festival Official Selection | Dances With Films (Los Angeles)

Official Selection | Out on Film (Atlanta)

Official Selection | Charlotte Film Festival

FUN FACTS BEHIND THE FILM

Of the core team, 100% identify as women or gender nonbinary, several are from BIPOC communities, and our Director, Producer & DP are LGBTQ+

Leah Judge (Producer) and S.E. King (Director/Producer) wrote, and Leah performed, the original song for the opening credits “When You Look At Me” as the film’s LGBTQ+ anthem

Danielle (film subject) was the director’s neighbor when the director was growing up in Texas

Jeri Ann Young (film subject) has worked her way through the ranks to become top Team Captain for the annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Cast:

Danielle Joy “DJ” Healey, Becky Healey, Sarah Healey, Sasha Simmon, Jeri Ann Young, Ana Andrea Molina, Anita Kadala, Cynthia Oliver, Ruth Leibowitz Saladino, and Michael Healey.

Crew:

Director: S.E. King

Producers: S.E. King & Leah Judge

Director of Photography: Sarah Anderson

Cinematographer: Matteo Ghidoni

Consulting Producers: Caroline Pay & Edrei Hutson

Sensitivity Consultant: Nova Donnell

Editors: Leah Judge & Robby Barnett

Additional Editors: Malinda Zehner & Kevin Kranzky

Sound Mixer: Marcos Castro

Colorist: Sarah London

Animator: Will Kim

Digital Compositor: Jian Lee

Original Music: Under The Rug, Leah Judge, Rory Mohan, Deanna Devore

