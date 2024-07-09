Announcing the Recipients of the 2024 Curve Award for Emerging Journalists

WASHINGTON, DC (July 9, 2024) – Today, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+Journalists and The Curve Foundation announced the recipients of the 2024 Curve Award for Emerging Journalists. The recipients of the 2024 Curve Award for Emerging Journalists are Maura Barrett, Ashley Dye, Catalina Gaitán, Zakiya Gibbons and Josie Norris. The award, sponsored by The Curve Foundation, provides financial support to emerging journalists whose work fosters fair and accurate coverage and elevates the voices of LGBTQ+ women, trans and nonbinary people.

“We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding emerging journalists who are pioneering the future of LGBTQ+ storytelling,” said NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Executive Director Adam Pawlus. “Their work not only highlights the important stories of our time but also paves the way for a new wave of journalists committed to fearless and impactful reporting.”

The Curve Award for Emerging Journalists includes a $5,000 cash award and access to unique professional development opportunities. The awardees will form a cohort and work with mentors to build skills and foster an active support network. The Curve Award for Emerging Journalists will be presented annually and nominations for the 2025 award will become available next Spring.

Maura Barrett (she/her) is an NBC News Correspondent across all platforms for NBC News & MSNBC. Her passion surrounds how policy impacts people, most recently covering abortion rights, environmental policy & climate adaptations, along with the politicization of LGBTQ+ issues. Though based in the midwest, she’s reported across multiple coverage regions and subject matters: covering the White House & President Joe Biden in 2023, before filling in on the West Coast, covering major breaking news stories like the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs and the attack in the Pelosi home in California. Maura previously produced for NBC’s Business & Tech Unit and Northeast Bureau. Originally from Pennsylvania, Maura currently lives in Chicago.

Ashley Dye (they/them) is The Marshall Project’s Audience Director who leads a team serving people wherever they are, engaging audiences in myriad ways and amplifying marginalized voices impacted by U.S. criminal justice systems. In newsrooms, Dye works with journalists individually and systemically on matters such as accessibility and improving coverage of marginalized people, particularly LGBTQ+ communities. They started in local news, where Dye was most recently the Tampa Bay Times’ Engagement Editor and crafted engagement for two Pulitzer-winning investigations. They worked on Tampa Bay Times editorial guidelines for LGBTQ+ coverage, and founded and edited the Coast Is Queer section in the newspaper’s free tbt* publication. They have been honored by the National Headliner Awards, the Society for News Design, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists and others. As a born-and-raised Hoosier living in St. Pete, Florida, Dye deeply believes in the diverse queer and trans South and Midwest.

Catalina Gaitán (they/them) is a Seattle-based reporter for The Seattle Times. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Gaitán started covering breaking news for The Boston Globe while studying journalism at Emerson College and was hired by The Oregonian as a general assignment reporter in 2020. Gaitán joined The Seattle Times staff in April 2024 and is passionate about covering topics like social justice activism, policing and the impact of breaking news on local communities with empathy and care.

Zakiya Gibbons (she/her) is an award-winning podcast producer, host, story editor and writer based in Brooklyn. Gibbons investigates and explores human behavior, emotions, and culture through storytelling and conversation. She has worked with Spotify, Gimlet Media, WNYC, Radiotopia, Audible, Crooked Media, Slate Media, StoryCorps, NPR’s Latino USA, The Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism and more. Gibbons is a co-founder of the POC in Audio Directory, a resource created to fight the lack of racial diversity in the audio industry. Gibbons and her collaborators were recognized by Bitch Media as among the top 50 “most impactful creators, artists, and activists in pop culture” for their work in advocating for racial equity in audio. Gibbons is the host and story editor of the breakout hit podcast Hang Up, named one of the best podcasts of 2023 by Vulture Magazine, Vogue Magazine, CBC, Tink Media and WNYC’s “All of It”.

Josie Norris (they/them) is a queer trans documentary photographer calling San Antonio home. Their love of storytelling images was sparked by hours of studying family photos and National Geographic magazines. With an eye for light, color and curiosity of the moments in-between moments; they seek to chronicle stillness for viewers to witness. Norris is drawn to short and long-form stories exploring themes of belonging and identity. They work as a staff photojournalist with the San Antonio Express-News where they love to ask questions and learn more about the people who make San Antonio.

For more information about awards, visit www.nlgja.org.

About NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists:

NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists is a journalist-led association working within the news media to advance fair and accurate coverage of LGBTQ+ communities and issues. We promote diverse and inclusive workplaces by holding the industry accountable and providing education, professional development and mentoring. For more information, visit www.nlgja.org.

About The Curve Foundation:

Built on 30 years of Curve, the world’s best-selling lesbian magazine, The Curve Foundation works to empower and amplify the voices of the Curve Community – lesbians, queer women, trans women, and non-binary people of all races, ages, and abilities. The Curve Foundation’s initial programs include: the Curve Award for Emerging Journalists, created to recognize emerging journalists and raise the visibility of LGBTQ+ women and non-binary people; and the Curve Archive, a permanent and searchable archive of 30 years of magazine issues. For more information, visit thecurvefoundation.org