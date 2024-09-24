NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Names Jeffrey Schmalz, Kevin Thomas, and Judy Wieder to LGBTQ+ Journalists Hall of Fame

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists announced that reporter and editor Jeffrey Schmalz, film critic Kevin Thomas, and editor and songwriter Judy Wieder are the 2024 inductees into the LGBTQ+ Journalists Hall of Fame.

“Today, we celebrate the remarkable contributions of three courageous individuals who helped to change the trajectory of journalism, and set a standard of thoughtfulness, sensitivity and inclusivity,” said NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Executive Director Adam Pawlus. “As we welcome them into the LGBTQ+ Journalists Hall of Fame, we honor their unwavering commitment to their craft, truth and equality.”

The LGBTQ+ Journalists Hall of Fame was launched to honor outstanding LGBTQ+ journalists who have exemplified the association’s mission to advance fair and accurate coverage of LGBTQ+ communities and issues. To date, the LGBTQ+ Journalists Hall of Fame has honored 56 individuals, living and deceased, who have left a lasting mark on their profession through their own courage and mastery of the practice of journalism.

Jeffrey Schmalz began his career as a copy boy in 1973 and worked at The New York Times for his entire professional life, becoming a political editor and reporter on HIV and AIDS. In December 1990, he suffered a brain seizure that revealed he was living with AIDS. Schmalz had previously stayed in the closet, but after his diagnosis became public, he used his position to advocate for those living with AIDS. Returning to work within a year, he wrote powerful articles on the human impact of the disease, challenging ignorance and pushing journalism forward. He became a strong voice for equal rights, known for his devotion to accuracy, his sharp-edged writing style and his innate sense of politics. Schmalz passed away in 1993, leaving behind a legacy of courage, empathy, and groundbreaking journalism.

Kevin Thomas, a Los Angeles Times film critic for over 50 years, is widely regarded as the dean of American movie critics. Beginning his reviews in 1962, he became the longest-running critic for a single newspaper in U.S. history. From 1984 to 2005, he wrote the “Screening Room” column, bringing avant-garde and underground cinema to a broader audience. Thomas, born in 1936 in Los Angeles, earned a Phi Beta Kappa degree from Gettysburg College and a master’s in English Literature from Penn State. He was honored by the National Society of Film Critics in 2005 for his support of independent and foreign films. He has also been recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award by NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists and holds a position on the Advisory Board of GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics.

Judy Wieder’s career has spanned roles as a folk singer, gold-record winning songwriter, journalist, and the first female editor-in-chief of The Advocate. She wrote Grammy-winning songs for artists like the 5th Dimension and Ben Vereen. In 1992, Wieder became the editor of Genre magazine before joining The Advocate and rising to Editor in Chief. During her time at The Advocate, she oversaw the issue covering Matthew Shepard’s murder and conducted an in-depth interview with Ellen DeGeneres. Wieder has been honored by a number organizations, including the Human Rights Campaign and the National LGBTQ Task Force. In 2018, she received Excellence in Book Writing honors from NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists for her memoir, “Random Events Tend to Cluster.”

