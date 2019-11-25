Applications for 2020 Excellence in Journalism Awards Now Available

WASHINGTON, DC – NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists is now accepting online applications for its 2020 Excellence in Journalism Awards. The Excellence in Journalism Awards are open to anyone, including non-members and journalists who do not identify as LGBTQ. The deadline to submit applications is February 19, 2020.
The NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists Excellence in Journalism Awards were established in 1993 to foster and recognize excellence in journalism on issues related to the LGBTQ community in addition to highlighting the exemplary achievements of LGBTQ journalists. Last year’s winners included journalists from outlets including Georgia Voice, BuzzFeed, POLITICO, NPR and ABC News.
Work originally broadcast or published in 2019 may be submitted for consideration in the 2020 Excellence in Journalism Awards in the following categories:
Special Recognition Awards:
Journalist of the Year
Sarah Pettit Memorial Award for the LGBTQ Journalist of the Year
The Al Neuharth Award for Innovation in Investigative Journalism
Print/Online Awards:
Excellence in Book Writing
Excellence in Feature Writing
Excellence in Feature Writing, Non-Daily
Excellence in Food Writing
Excellence in Long Form Journalism
Excellence in Newswriting
Excellence in Newswriting, Non-Daily
Excellence in Photojournalism
Excellence in Profile Writing
Excellence in Sports Writing
Excellence in Student Journalism
Excellence in Travel Writing
Digital Awards:
Excellence in Blogging
Excellence in Digital Video
Excellence in Multimedia
Excellence in Online Journalism
Editorial Awards:
Excellence in Column Writing
Excellence in Opinion/Editorial Writing
Broadcast Awards:
Excellence in Documentary
Excellence in Local Television
Excellence in Network Television
Excellence in Podcasts
Excellence in Radio
Coverage Awards:
Excellence in Bisexual Coverage
Excellence in Business Coverage
Excellence in Education Coverage
Excellence in Health or Fitness Coverage
Excellence in HIV/AIDS Coverage
Excellence in International Coverage
Excellence in Legal Coverage
Excellence in Political Coverage
Excellence in QPOC Coverage
Excellence in Religion Coverage
Excellence in Transgender Coverage
Additional information on submission requirements and applications for Excellence in Journalism Awards are available online at www.nlgja.org/awards. The Excellence in Journalism Awards recognize work initially published or broadcast between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019. The awards are open to any journalist not directly involved with the administration or selection of awards. The awards will be presented throughout the 2020 NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists National Convention to be held September 10-13 in Chicago. For more information on the National Convention, visit www.nlgja.org/2020.