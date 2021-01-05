Applications for 2021 Excellence in Journalism Awards Now Open

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
PRESS CONTACT: Clare Lefebure
press@nlgja.org
WASHINGTON, DC – NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists is now accepting online submissions for its 2021 Excellence in Journalism Awards. The Excellence in Journalism Awards are open to anyone, including non-members and journalists who do not identify as LGBTQ.
The NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists Excellence in Journalism Awards were established in 1993 to foster and recognize excellence in journalism on issues related to the LGBTQ community in addition to highlighting the exemplary achievements of LGBTQ journalists. The awards recognize work in nearly 40 categories, including a new category for 2021: Excellence in Nonbinary and Gender Nonconforming Coverage. Last year’s winners represented outlets including The Washington Post, CNN, POLITICO Magazine and the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Work originally broadcast or published in 2020 may be submitted through noon ET on Feb. 11, 2021, for the 2021 Excellence in Journalism Awards in the following categories:
Special Recognition Awards:
Journalist of the Year
Sarah Pettit Memorial Award for the LGBTQ Journalist of the Year
The Al Neuharth Award for Innovation in Investigative Journalism
Print/Online Awards:
Excellence in Book Writing
Excellence in Feature Writing
Excellence in Feature Writing, Non-Daily
Excellence in Food Writing
Excellence in Long Form Journalism
Excellence in Newswriting
Excellence in Newswriting, Non-Daily
Excellence in Photojournalism
Excellence in Profile Writing
Excellence in Sports Writing
Excellence in Student Journalism
Excellence in Travel Writing
Digital Awards:
Excellence in Blogging
Excellence in Digital Video
Excellence in Multimedia
Excellence in Online Journalism
Editorial Awards:
Excellence in Column Writing
Excellence in Opinion/Editorial Writing
Broadcast Awards:
Excellence in Documentary
Excellence in Local Television
Excellence in Network Television
Excellence in Podcasts
Excellence in Radio
Coverage Awards:
Excellence in Bisexual Coverage
Excellence in Business Coverage
Excellence in Education Coverage
Excellence in Health or Fitness Coverage
Excellence in HIV/AIDS Coverage
Excellence in International Coverage
Excellence in Legal Coverage
Excellence in Nonbinary and Gender Nonconforming Coverage
Excellence in Political Coverage
Excellence in QPOC Coverage
Excellence in Religion Coverage
Excellence in Theatre Coverage
Excellence in Transgender Coverage
Additional information on submission requirements and applications for Excellence in Journalism Awards are available online at www.nlgja.org/awards. The Excellence in Journalism Awards recognize work initially published or broadcast between Jan. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2020. The awards are open to any journalist not directly involved with the administration or selection of awards. The awards will be presented later this year.
###
About NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists:
NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists is a journalist-led association working within the news media to advance fair and accurate coverage of LGBTQ communities and issues. We promote diverse and inclusive workplaces by holding the industry accountable and providing education, professional development and mentoring. For more information, visit www.nlgja.org.