Nominations for 2022 Excellence in Journalism Awards Now Open

WASHINGTON, DC (January 4, 2022) – NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists is now accepting online nominations for its 2022 Excellence in Journalism Awards. The Excellence in Journalism Awards are open to anyone, including non-members and journalists who do not identify as LGBTQ.

The NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists Excellence in Journalism Awards were established in 1993 to foster and recognize excellence in journalism on issues related to the LGBTQ community in addition to highlighting the exemplary achievements of LGBTQ journalists. The awards recognize work in nearly 40 categories. Last year’s winners represented outlets including The New York Times, NBC News, NPR, them. and the Orlando Sentinel.

Work originally broadcast or published in 2021 may be submitted through noon ET on Feb. 15, 2022, for the 2022 Excellence in Journalism Awards in the following categories:

Special Recognition Awards:

Journalist of the Year

Sarah Pettit Memorial Award for the LGBTQ Journalist of the Year

The Al Neuharth Award for Innovation in Investigative Journalism

Print/Online Awards:

Excellence in Book Writing

Excellence in Feature Writing

Excellence in Feature Writing, Non-Daily

Excellence in Food Writing

Excellence in Long Form Journalism

Excellence in Newswriting

Excellence in Newswriting, Non-Daily

Excellence in Photojournalism

Excellence in Profile Writing

Excellence in Sports Writing

Excellence in Student Journalism

Excellence in Travel Writing

Digital Awards:

Excellence in Blogging

Excellence in Digital Video

Excellence in Multimedia

Excellence in Online Journalism

Editorial Awards:

Excellence in Column Writing

Excellence in Opinion/Editorial Writing

Broadcast Awards:

Excellence in Documentary

Excellence in Local Television

Excellence in Network Television

Excellence in Podcasts

Excellence in Radio

Coverage Awards:

Excellence in Bisexual Coverage

Excellence in Business Coverage

Excellence in Education Coverage

Excellence in Health or Fitness Coverage

Excellence in HIV/AIDS Coverage

Excellence in International Coverage

Excellence in Legal Coverage

Excellence in Nonbinary and Gender Nonconforming Coverage

Excellence in Political Coverage

Excellence in QPOC Coverage

Excellence in Religion Coverage

Excellence in Theatre Coverage

Excellence in Transgender Coverage

Additional information on submission requirements and applications for Excellence in Journalism Awards are available online at https://www.nlgja.org/awards/excellence-in-journalism-awards/. The Excellence in Journalism Awards recognize work initially published or broadcast between Jan. 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2021. The awards are open to any journalist not directly involved with the administration or selection of awards. Individuals may nominate themselves. The awards will be presented later this year.

