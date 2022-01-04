Nominations for 2022 Excellence in Journalism Awards Now Open

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 4, 2022
WASHINGTON, DC (January 4, 2022) – NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists is now accepting online nominations for its 2022 Excellence in Journalism Awards. The Excellence in Journalism Awards are open to anyone, including non-members and journalists who do not identify as LGBTQ.
The NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists Excellence in Journalism Awards were established in 1993 to foster and recognize excellence in journalism on issues related to the LGBTQ community in addition to highlighting the exemplary achievements of LGBTQ journalists. The awards recognize work in nearly 40 categories. Last year’s winners represented outlets including The New York Times, NBC News, NPR, them. and the Orlando Sentinel.
Work originally broadcast or published in 2021 may be submitted through noon ET on Feb. 15, 2022, for the 2022 Excellence in Journalism Awards in the following categories:
Special Recognition Awards:
Sarah Pettit Memorial Award for the LGBTQ Journalist of the Year
The Al Neuharth Award for Innovation in Investigative Journalism
Print/Online Awards:
Excellence in Feature Writing, Non-Daily
Excellence in Long Form Journalism
Excellence in Newswriting, Non-Daily
Excellence in Student Journalism
Digital Awards:
Excellence in Online Journalism
Editorial Awards:
Excellence in Opinion/Editorial Writing
Broadcast Awards:
Excellence in Local Television
Excellence in Network Television
Coverage Awards:
Excellence in Bisexual Coverage
Excellence in Business Coverage
Excellence in Education Coverage
Excellence in Health or Fitness Coverage
Excellence in HIV/AIDS Coverage
Excellence in International Coverage
Excellence in Nonbinary and Gender Nonconforming Coverage
Excellence in Political Coverage
Excellence in Religion Coverage
Excellence in Theatre Coverage
Excellence in Transgender Coverage
Additional information on submission requirements and applications for Excellence in Journalism Awards are available online at https://www.nlgja.org/awards/excellence-in-journalism-awards/. The Excellence in Journalism Awards recognize work initially published or broadcast between Jan. 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2021. The awards are open to any journalist not directly involved with the administration or selection of awards. Individuals may nominate themselves. The awards will be presented later this year.
About NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists:
NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists is a journalist-led association working within the news media to advance fair and accurate coverage of LGBTQ communities and issues. We promote diverse and inclusive workplaces by holding the industry accountable and providing education, professional development and mentoring. For more information, visit www.nlgja.org.